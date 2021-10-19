Bodega announce new album ‘Broken Equipment,’ share “Doers” video

Brooklyn's Bodega have announced their second full-length album, Broken Equipment, which will be out March 11 via What's Your Rupture. (Their last record was 2019's Shiny New Model mini-LP) Bandleaders Ben Hozie and Nikki Belfiglio made the album with new members Tai Lee (drums), Adam See (bass), and Dan Ryan (lead guitar), with Ben producing alongside Bobby Lewis (who does their live sound) who also worked on the mix with Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Swans).

The first single off the album is "Doers," which sports a fatter sound than we've heard from Bodega before but, lyrically, still finds them critiquing our technology-dependent world, in this case the state of hyperproductivity many of us seem to be in. "Sometime on tour near the end of 2019 I found myself reading and watching a plethora of self-help books and Youtube vids," says Ben. "This started from a genuine desire for spiritual and physical improvement but I soon started noticing how advertisements everywhere were utilizing the language of self-help. I was being programmed. This ideology of constant productivity forces you to treat your own body, mind, time, and friends as products to mine. As a result the world becomes a smaller, duller place. All artists (all people) desire to be productive. Yet... If a photo is taken of you in the woods: for all millennia you’ll always be stuck in the woods."

With a hook of "bitter, harder, fatter, stressed out," it's pointed earworm. You can watch the video, which Ben and Nikki directed, below.

Bodega have also announced a NYC show, playing Mercury Lounge on November 17. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 26 at 10 AM with presales starting Wednesday (10/20) at 10 AM.

Broken Equipment tracklist

1. Thrown

2. Doers

3. Territorial Call Of The Female

4. NYC (Disambiguation)

5. Statuette On The Console

6. C.I.R.P.

7. Pillar On The Bridge Of You

8. How Can I Help YA?

9. No Blade Of Grass

10. All Past Lovers

11. Seneca The Stoic

12. After Jane