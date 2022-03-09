Bodega share “Pillar on the Bridge of You,” announce summer tour
Brooklyn band Bodega's new album, Broken Equipment, is out this Friday. Like their debut, Endless Scroll, the band search for the human element in a sea of targeted ads and influencers via some very, very catchy post-punk and new wave inspired pop. The album also finds them exploring new lyrical territory, though, like their terrific new single, "Pillar on the Bridge of You."
“Our band, for the most part, has avoided pop’s universal subject matter: love,” singer-guitarist Ben Hozie says, “Not because we think it an unworthy subject, but because I haven’t been sure how to approach it in BODEGA’s style.” They definitely put their own spin on it. "I want to be a pillar on the bridge of you," Hozie sings, "Semi trucks rolling over me. Carry your load in a map with wheels. Orange shapes where you’re gonna be." You can watch the video, which was shot by the band's Nikki Belfiglio and edited by Hozie, below.
Bodega have also announced an extensive North American summer tour, which wraps up with a hometown show at Brooklyn Made on August 27. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM.
BODEGA - 2022 Tour Dates
Thu. Jul. 21 - Philadelphia PA @ Milkboy
Friday, July 22 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
Saturday, July 23 - Charlotte @ Snug Harbor
Sunday, July 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Monday, July 25 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man
Tuesday, July 26 - Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone
Thursday, July 28 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links
Friday, July 29 - Houston, TX @ Wonky Power
Saturday, July 30 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
Monday, August 1 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Tuesday, August 2 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Wednesday, August 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space
Thursday, August 4 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Friday, August 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Saturday, August 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
Monday, August 8 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
Tuesday, August 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
Wednesday, August 10 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
Friday, August 12 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder
Sunday, August 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Monday, August 15 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
Wednesday, August 17 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
Thursday, August 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
Friday, August 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Saturday, August 20 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Sunday, August 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
Tuesday, August 23 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Wednesday, August 24 - Montreal, QB @ Bar Le Ritz
Thursday, August 25 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Friday, August 26 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
Saturday, August 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made