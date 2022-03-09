Bodega share “Pillar on the Bridge of You,” announce summer tour

Brooklyn band Bodega's new album, Broken Equipment, is out this Friday. Like their debut, Endless Scroll, the band search for the human element in a sea of targeted ads and influencers via some very, very catchy post-punk and new wave inspired pop. The album also finds them exploring new lyrical territory, though, like their terrific new single, "Pillar on the Bridge of You."

“Our band, for the most part, has avoided pop’s universal subject matter: love,” singer-guitarist Ben Hozie says, “Not because we think it an unworthy subject, but because I haven’t been sure how to approach it in BODEGA’s style.” They definitely put their own spin on it. "I want to be a pillar on the bridge of you," Hozie sings, "Semi trucks rolling over me. Carry your load in a map with wheels. Orange shapes where you’re gonna be." You can watch the video, which was shot by the band's Nikki Belfiglio and edited by Hozie, below.

Bodega have also announced an extensive North American summer tour, which wraps up with a hometown show at Brooklyn Made on August 27. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM.

BODEGA - 2022 Tour Dates

Thu. Jul. 21 - Philadelphia PA @ Milkboy

Friday, July 22 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Saturday, July 23 - Charlotte @ Snug Harbor

Sunday, July 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Monday, July 25 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man

Tuesday, July 26 - Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

Thursday, July 28 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

Friday, July 29 - Houston, TX @ Wonky Power

Saturday, July 30 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

Monday, August 1 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Tuesday, August 2 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Wednesday, August 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

Thursday, August 4 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Friday, August 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Saturday, August 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Monday, August 8 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Tuesday, August 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

Wednesday, August 10 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Friday, August 12 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

Sunday, August 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Monday, August 15 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

Wednesday, August 17 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Thursday, August 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Friday, August 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Saturday, August 20 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Sunday, August 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

Tuesday, August 23 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Wednesday, August 24 - Montreal, QB @ Bar Le Ritz

Thursday, August 25 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Friday, August 26 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Saturday, August 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made