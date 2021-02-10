Bodom After Midnight (Alexi Laiho) announce ‘Paint The Sky With Blood’ EP

Children of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho sadly passed away this year at age 41, but before that, he was planning on releasing the debut EP by his new Children of Bodom offshoot band Bodom After Midnight. (Children of Bodom broke up in 2019.) That EP, titled Paint The Sky With Blood, will be released on April 23 via Napalm Records (pre-order). It includes two new songs and a Dissection cover. The band's surviving members -- Daniel Freyberg (also of Children of Bodom), Mitja Toivonen (Santa Cruz), and Waltteri Väyrynen (Paradise Lost) -- said in a statement:

Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish. Needless to say that we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and unleash it the way he wanted it to. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself.

No music has been released yet, but stay tuned. Artwork, tracklist, and a live video from 2020 below.

Tracklist

01. Paint The Sky With Blood

02. Payback’s A Bitch

03. Where Dead Angels Lie (Dissection Cover)