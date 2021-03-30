Bodom After Midnight share title track from ‘Paint the Sky with Blood’

Children of Bodom offshoot Bodom After Midnight have shared the title track to their upcoming Paint the Sky with Blood EP. It's the first song to be shared from the EP, which was made before frontman Alexi Laiho passed away earlier this year at age 41. “Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out, so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish," say the band in a press release. "Needless to say, we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and to unleash it the way he wanted it. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself.”

Watch the video for the song below.

Paint the Sky with Blood, which features the only three songs Bodom After Midnight recorded, will be out April 23 via Napalm Records.