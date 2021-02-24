Bodom After Midnight’s debut EP available for pre-order on limited silver vinyl

Pre-order this exclusive silver vinyl variant of Bodom After Midnight's debut EP here.

Children of Bodom offshoot Bodom After Midnight recently announced that their debut EP Paint The Sky With Blood -- which was recorded before frontman Alexi Laiho sadly passed away this year at age 41 -- will arrive on April 23 via Napalm Records. We're honored to be teaming with the band on a BrooklynVegan/Revolver-exclusive silver vinyl variant of this bittersweet release, limited to just 200 copies. It'll be pressed on 10", 180g vinyl. You can pre-order yours here.

The EP featuers two original songs (the title track and "Payback's A Bitch") and a cover of Dissection's "Where Dead Angels Lie." They haven't released any music from it yet, but you can watch a live video of the band from October 2020 below while you wait.

