Boise emo band winterforever prep debut LP, produced by Nathan from All Get Out (new video)

Boise emo/post-hardcore band winterforever are releasing their debut album, LÆVITAS, on May 28 (pre-save). The album was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Nathan Hussey of All Get Out, and new single "inadvertently" hearkens back to the loud, anthemic, alternative rock-infused emo that blew up in the early/mid 2000s. It's nostalgia-inducing, but it sounds fresh today too.

The song "was written about a toxic relationship that had hit a breaking point," vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Corey Hugo says. "It ended in a pretty explosive argument, but it made me realize the best thing I could do was move on and learn from the situation. Ultimately that falling out is the reason winterforever exists."

Listen and watch the video:

--

