Boldy James and The Alchemist release new project ‘Super Tecmo Bo’ (listen)

Boldy James and The Alchemist already released the collaborative album Bo Jackson this year (which was their third collaborative project in as many years), and now they've capped the year off with yet another collab project, the 9-song Super Tecmo Bo. The first four songs also appeared on the physical-only deluxe edition of Bo Jackson, so technically it's only five new songs (though it's the first time those other four are on streaming), and it features just one guest: ICECOLDBISHOP. It's cut from the same cloth as Bo Jackson and last year's great The Price of Tea In China, so if you liked those albums, don't miss out on this one. Stream it below.

Earlier this week, The Alchemist and Boldy James announced they'd be opening Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt's 2022 co-headlining tour, and tickets for that tour (including the show at NYC's Terminal 5 on February 16) just went on sale. All dates are listed below.

Action Bronson / Earl Sweatshirt / Alchemist & Boldy James -- 2022 Tour Dates

1/29 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

1/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

2/01 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

2/05 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

2/06 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Events Center

2/09 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

2/11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

2/12 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

2/14 - Toronto, ON - History

2/16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

2/19 - Washington, DC - Anthem

2/22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

2/23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

2/27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

3/03 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee