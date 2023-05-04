Boldy James announces US tour dates before UK/EU run with The Alchemist

Prolific rapper Boldy James has announced some new US and UK/EU tour dates, marking his first tours since the January release of Indiana Jones and his first since the car accident that same month that left him in critical condition.

The newly-announced US shows go down in June in his hometown of Detroit, LA, and NYC, and he has an Austin show coming up in July (rescheduled from March), plus possibly even more shows TBA. In August, he'll do a brief UK/Europe run with frequent collaborator The Alchemist.

The NYC show is June 29 at Racket. Tickets for Detroit, LA, and NYC go on sale Friday (5/5) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Boldy James -- 2023 US Tour Dates

6/10 The Shelter Detroit, MI

6/22 The Roxy Los Angeles, CA

6/29 Racket New York, NY

7/18 Antone's Austin, TX