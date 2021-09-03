Boldy James plots the ‘Bentayga Tour,’ announces SOB’s show

The prolific Detroit rapper Boldy James is fresh off releasing Bo Jackson with The Alchemist, and now he appears to be gearing up for a tour dubbed the "Bentayga Tour" (named after a song on 2020's Versace Tape). All dates don't seem to be announced yet, but he revealed that he's playing NYC on October 10 at SOB's with special guests, and the show poster (pictured below) reveals the name of the tour. Tickets for the SOB's show are on sale now. Stay tuned for more dates.