Boldy James releases new album ‘Indiana Jones’ with producer RichGains

Just six days ago, we got the news that Detroit rapper Boldy James was recovering from a car accident that left him in critical condition, and today we get Indiana Jones, an entire new Boldy James album that arrives with almost no warning. It's Boldy's first project of 2023, and considering he released like ten projects since his 2020 resurgence, it probably won't be his last. The whole thing was produced by RichGains, and guests include Sir Michael Rocks of The Cool Kids on three songs, Jonathan Chapman on three songs, Cassie Jo Craig on three songs, Detroit King Tape on two, Ann One, CHUCKSTAAA, Jai Imani, and Sammy Haig. It finds Boldy doing what he does best, and that just never seems to get old--Indiana Jones sounds great. Check it out below.