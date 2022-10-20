Boldy James releasing new album ‘Mr. Ten08′ in November, shares two new singles

Detroit rapper Boldy James is one of the most prolific and consistently great musicians in the world right now. He already put out two full-lengths this year so far, the Nicholas Craven-produced Fair Exchange No Robbery in September and the Real Bad Man-produced Killing Nothing in May, and now he's set to release the Futurewave-produced Mr. Ten08 on November 4. The first single is "Flag On The Play," a hazy rap song that finds Boldy doing what he does best. It came out over the summer and now has a new video. Check it out below.

And if that wasn't enough, Boldy also just released the Evidence-produced single "Drop An Album." Check that out below too.