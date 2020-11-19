Boldy James shares “Thousand Pills” ft. Stove God Cooks off fourth album of 2020

Boldy James already released three of the year's best rap albums, and he'll close out this massive year with a fourth, Real Bad Boldy, on December 11 via Real Bad Man Records. As Stereogum points out, it's a collaboration with clothing designers/producers Real Bad Man, who also also released two compilation albums this year, one of which Boldy appears on (alongside Roc Marciano, Kool Keith, Pink Siifu, Flee Lord, Elcamino, Inspectah Deck, Willie The Kid, Blu, lojii, and more). The album's first single "Thousand Pills" (ft. Stove God Cooks) is out today, and it's got exactly the kind of hazy, psychedelic production that Boldy sounds right at home over. Listen below.

Stove God Cooks also released the Roc Marciano-produced Reasonable Drought this year, and Roc Marciano just released his own new album Mt. Marci this week.

Read more: Freddie Gibbs, Griselda, Boldy James, Alchemist & the new-old sound of rap in 2020.

Tracklist

1.) Real Bad Boldy

2.) Light Bill Master Feat. Meyhem Lauren

3.) Thousand Pills Feat. Stove God Cooks

4.) Failed Attempt

5.) Lil Vicious Feat. Eto

6.) On 10

7.) Held Me Down

8.) Street Shit

9.) Good Foot Feat. Mooch & Rigz

10.) Champion