Boldy James @ SOB’s with Webbz & Young McFly, Smoke DZA & The Musalini (pics)

Fresh off releasing his Alchemist-produced album Bo Jackson, Detroit rapper Boldy James landed in NYC for a show at the iconic SOB's on Sunday night (10/10). It was opened by The Musalini and past Boldy James collaborators Webbz & Young McFly (who brought out local staple Smoke DZA during their set), and then Boldy took the stage for about 45 minutes, just rapping his ass off with no frills and minimal stage banter, and the crowd was very into it from start to finish.

More pictures by P Squared, a video, and Boldy's full setlist below...

SETLIST: BOLDY JAMES @ SOB'S, 10/10/2021

1. Once Ever

2. Spike Lee

3. Miracle Beat

4. Photographic

5. Fake Flowers

6. Brickmile to Montana

7. Giant Slide

8. Snort

9. Diamond Dallas

10. Steel Wool

11. Turpentine

12. Double Hockey Sticks

13. Bernadine

14. First 48