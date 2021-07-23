Boldy James & The Alchemist announce new album ‘Bo Jackson,’ share “First 48 Freestyle”

Boldy James and frequent collaborator The Alchemist have announced another album together, Bo Jackson, which is due August 13 via self-release and follows their 2020 album The Price of Tea of China, which was one of our favorite albums of 2020. (It was also one of four albums that Boldy released in 2020, and one of several projects The Alchemist produced last year and this year.) The first single is "First 48 Freestyle," which reminds you how perfectly these two sound together. Watch the video below.