Bomba Estereo announce new album ‘Deja,’ share new songs ft. Lido Pimienta

Colombian cumbia/art pop band Bomba Estéreo will follow 2017's Ayo with their first album in four years, Deja, due this spring. The album was self-produced and mixed by Damian Taylor, who's worked with Bomba Estéreo tourmates Arcade Fire, and it's split into four parts that correspond with the earth's four elements: Agua, Aire, Tierra, and Fuego. The "Agua" portion is out now, featuring the songs "Agua," "Deja," and "Soledad."

"Agua" and "Deja" feature Lido Pimienta (alongside OKAN) returning the guest vocal favor, after Bomba Estéreo singer Li Saumet guested on Lido's Miss Colombia highlight "Nada" last year. "I wanted to collaborate with Lido to try new sounds with my voice," Li says. "She has that underground edge that I like, and she also invited some Cuban collaborators with her, a duo named OKAN. It was beautiful to have more women with me, I felt more supported, safer and at ease."

"'Deja' talks about depression," Li adds. "Both Lido and I have had close contact with people who have suffered from depression and regrettably have died from it. This song tells people that you have to get out of it somehow, by singing, dancing, even crying. If this song works for one person, mission accomplished."

Both "Agua" and "Deja" capture some of that same magic as "Nada," and "Soledad" is a great song that fits in perfectly too. "Agua" comes with a gorgeous video that Li directed with Jhoy Suarez, and which was filmed on Colombia's Caribbean coast near Li's home.

"The video comes from an idea I had about a ritual, entering into a parallel universe in which we find ourselves in a deeper connection with nature, in a more surreal and feminine way," Li says. "I wanted to begin the album with this feminine energy, each woman represents a different element in nature. For me, it was also about the place I live, where the mountains meet the sea."

About the album overall, Li continues, "The album is about the connection and disconnection of human beings—from the planet, from one’s own self. It’s about how we’re disconnected, more connected to electronic devices and virtual things than real things. So we decided to use the four elements, because they’re part of the equilibrium of human beings. [...] We made this album so you can dance to it at a club, but at the same time it has a profound meaning. It’s meant for you to dance perreo with a conscience."

Watch the "Agua" video and stream "Deja" and "Soledad" below.