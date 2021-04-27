Bomba Estéreo share 3 more songs off ‘Deja,’ reveal more album details

Colombian cumbia/art pop band Bomba Estéreo recently announced their new four-part album Deja and released part one, a three-song section called "Agua." Today, they've released part two, "Aire," featuring three more songs: "Ahora," Profundo," and "Se Acabo."

Like "Agua," the "Aire" section features backing vocals by frequent collaborator Lido Pimienta and Afro-Cuban duo OKAN (both on the song "Se Acabó"), and all three songs continue the band's knack for combining traditional Colombian music with futuristic, electronic art pop. All three are great and you can hear them all below.

The band have also set a release date (July 2 via Sony), launched vinyl pre-orders, and revealed the album artwork (see below).