Bombay Bicycle Club announce new LP ft. Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya & more, share song
Bombay Bicycle Club returned from hiatus in 2019 and then put out their first album in six years, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, in January of 2020, just a couple months before that prescient album title pretty much described the state of the world. Now they're ready to put out that album's followup. It's called My Big Day, it's due October 20 via AWAL, vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman produced it himself, Dave Fridmann mixed it, and it features a pretty stacked cast of guest vocalists: Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone. Pre-order it here.
None of those guests are on the lead single/title track, but it's otherwise a very promising taste of this album. It's the kind of sweet-yet-off-kilter indie pop that sounds like no other band in the world. It comes with a video directed by Jon Higgs (of Everything Everything) and Kit Monteith (who's also a touring member of Foals). Check it out below.
Tracklist
Just A Little More Time
I Want To Be Your Only Pet
Sleepless (featuring Jay Som)
My Big Day
Turn The World On
Meditate (featuring Nilüfer Yanya)
Rural Radio Predicts The Rapture
Heaven (featuring Damon Albarn)
Tekken 2
Diving (feature Holly Humberstone)
Onward
Bombay Bicycle Club -- 2023 Tour Dates
June 14—The Granville Theatre—Ramsgate (intimate headline date)
June 15—EartH—London (intimate headline date)
June 18—8 Festival—Lithuania
July 6—Mad Cool Festival—Spain
July 9—Otherside Festival—Ireland
July 16—Project House—Leeds
July 27—Y Not Festival—Derbyshire
July 28—WOMAD—London
July 30—Low Festival—Benidorm
August 4—Apple Tree Garden Festival—Germany
August 19—Pukkelpop—Belgium
August 20—Lowlands—The Netherlands
Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates
October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)
October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck)
October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records)
October 20—Rough Trade East, London
October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl)
October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance
October 11—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade)
October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV)
October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records)
October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records)
October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records)
European Headline Tour
November 13—Riviera—Madrid
November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona
November 16—Alcatraz, Milan
November 17—Tonhalle—Munich
November 18—Docks—Lausanne
November 19—Docks—Hamburg
November 21—Trabendo—Paris
November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin
November 23—Progresja—Warsaw
November 25—De Roma—Antwerp
November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne
November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam
November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam