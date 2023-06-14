Bombay Bicycle Club announce new LP ft. Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya & more, share song

Bombay Bicycle Club returned from hiatus in 2019 and then put out their first album in six years, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, in January of 2020, just a couple months before that prescient album title pretty much described the state of the world. Now they're ready to put out that album's followup. It's called My Big Day, it's due October 20 via AWAL, vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman produced it himself, Dave Fridmann mixed it, and it features a pretty stacked cast of guest vocalists: Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone. Pre-order it here.

None of those guests are on the lead single/title track, but it's otherwise a very promising taste of this album. It's the kind of sweet-yet-off-kilter indie pop that sounds like no other band in the world. It comes with a video directed by Jon Higgs (of Everything Everything) and Kit Monteith (who's also a touring member of Foals). Check it out below.

Tracklist

Just A Little More Time

I Want To Be Your Only Pet

Sleepless (featuring Jay Som)

My Big Day

Turn The World On

Meditate (featuring Nilüfer Yanya)

Rural Radio Predicts The Rapture

Heaven (featuring Damon Albarn)

Tekken 2

Diving (feature Holly Humberstone)

Onward

Bombay Bicycle Club -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 14—The Granville Theatre—Ramsgate (intimate headline date)

June 15—EartH—London (intimate headline date)

June 18—8 Festival—Lithuania

July 6—Mad Cool Festival—Spain

July 9—Otherside Festival—Ireland

July 16—Project House—Leeds

July 27—Y Not Festival—Derbyshire

July 28—WOMAD—London

July 30—Low Festival—Benidorm

August 4—Apple Tree Garden Festival—Germany

August 19—Pukkelpop—Belgium

August 20—Lowlands—The Netherlands

Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates

October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)

October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck)

October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records)

October 20—Rough Trade East, London

October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl)

October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance

October 11—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade)

October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV)

October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records)

October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records)

October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records)

European Headline Tour

November 13—Riviera—Madrid

November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona

November 16—Alcatraz, Milan

November 17—Tonhalle—Munich

November 18—Docks—Lausanne

November 19—Docks—Hamburg

November 21—Trabendo—Paris

November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin

November 23—Progresja—Warsaw

November 25—De Roma—Antwerp

November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne

November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam

November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam