Bombino announces LP ‘Sahel’ & tour, shares “Aitma”

Tuareg guitarist Bombino (aka Omara Moctar) has announced a new album, Sahel, coming September 15 via Partisan. It's his first LP since 2018's Deran and was produced by David Wrench of audiobooks. “The general plight of the Tuareg is always on my mind and while I’ve addressed it in my music all along, I wanted to give it a special focus on this album,” says Bombino. “Even though geographically the Sahara desert is our home, so many of the Tuareg people are denied or deprived of certain basic necessities throughout the region. This has been motivating me a lot, the types of songs I sing and why. I want to get people thinking about the Tuareg, to represent those people who haven’t been represented. They really need a voice.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Sahel below.

The album's lead single is "Aitma," an rolling track driven by energetic guitar and syncopated drums. Listen to "Aitma" below.

Bombino has also announced a tour throughout the fall, with dates in the EU and UK and stateside. He's on the lineup for Woodsist Festival upstate, and he comes to NYC just before that on September 21 at Brooklyn Bowl. All dates below.

Sahel Tracklisting

1. Tazidert

2. Alwane

3. Aitma

4. Si Chilan

5. Ayo Nigla

6. Darfuq

7. Ayes Sachen

8. Nik Sant Awanha

9. Itisahid

10. Mes Amis

Bombino -- 2023 Tour Dates

6 JULY 2023 | Arco, IT | Castello di Arco

7 JULY 2023 | Copenhagen, DK | Ruby and Friends

8 JULY 2023 | Palermo, IT | Nomad Music Festival 2023

10 AUG 2023 | Lisbon, PT | Bleza

11 AUG 2023 | Vila Praia De Âncora, PT | Sonic Blast Festival

15 AUG 2023 | Vienna, AT | Afrika Tage 2023

16 SEP 2023 | New Orleans, LA | The Broadside

17 SEP 2023 | Austin, TX | Parish

19 SEP 2023 | Boston, MA | Crystal Ballroom

20 SEP 2023 | Philadelphia, PA | City Winery Philadelphia

21 SEP 2023 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Bowl

22 SEP 2023 | Accord, NY | Woodsist Festival

23 SEP 2023 | North Adams, MA | FreshGrass Bluegrass Festival

17 OCT 2023 | Paris, FR | La Maroquinerie

19 OCT 2023 | Bornem, BE | Cultuurcentrum Ter Dilft

20 OCT 2023 | Heist-op-den-Berg, BE | CC Zwaneberg

21 OCT 2023 | Florence, IT |

24 OCT 2023 | Nijmegen, NL | Doornroosje

27 OCT 2023 | Groningen, NL | Vera

29 OCT 2023 | Breda, NL | Mezz

11 NOV 2023 | Utrecht, NL | Le Guess Who

13 NOV 2023 | Amsterdam, NL | Melkweg

16 NOV 2023 | Aarhus, DK | Fonden Voxhall Aarhus

19 NOV 2023 | Rome, IT | Romaeuropa Festival, Auditorium Parco Della Musica