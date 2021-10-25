Bon Iver announce 2022 tour with Bonny Light Horseman (Forest Hills Stadium included)

Bon Iver have announced a mostly-amphitheater tour for spring 2022, with support coming from R&B singer Dijon on the first leg and folk rock super-trio Bonny Light Horseman (Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats, and Josh Kaufman) on the second. Justin Vernon's band for the tour includes Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes), Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick. According to the press release, "Each date will highlight the work of different charitable partners, via Bon Iver’s own 2 A Billion campaign, raising support, awareness, and person-to-person connections in an effort to end gender inequity, domestic violence, and sexual abuse."

The tour includes a NYC show with Bonny Light Horseman on June 3 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/29) at 10 AM with various presales beforehand. An artist presale for the full tour starts Wednesday (10/27) at 10 AM local time (password = GATHERUP). All dates -- including stops in Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, and more -- are listed below.

Bon Iver are celebrating the 10th anniversary of 2011's Bon Iver, Bon Iver with a new reissue that features new artwork, white vinyl, bonus tracks, and an essay about the album by Phoebe Bridgers. That's due March 25 via Jagjaguwar.

Bonny Light Horseman are also going on a co-headlining tour with band member Anaïs Mitchell, including a NYC show at Webster Hall on Valentine's Day (tickets).

Bon Iver -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*

4/1 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/2 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

4/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

4/8 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*

4/9 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

4/12 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

4/14 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

4/15 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

6/3 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium**

6/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**

6/7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater**

6/8 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Exposition**

6/10 - Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point**

6/11 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park**

6/12 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

6/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

6/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/21 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**

10/16 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena^

10/19 - Leeds, GB - First Direct Arena^

10/20 - Glasgow, GB - The SSE Hydro^

10/24 - Manchester, GB - AO Arena^

10/25 - London, GB - SSE Arena Wembley^

10/26 - London, GB - SSE Arena Wembley

10/31 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena^

11/2 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome^

11/3 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis^

11/5 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum^

11/7 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi^

11/9 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center^

11/11 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena^

*w/ Dijon

**w/ Bonny Light Horseman

^w/ Carm