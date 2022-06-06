Bon Iver began tour w/ Bonny Light Horseman at Forest Hills Stadium (pics, video, setlist)

Bon Iver began the summer leg of their 2022 tour with Bonny Light Horseman at Queens' Forest Hills Stadium on Friday night (6/3). The show, which also streamed live on WFUV, was presented in L-ISA immersive sound, and had a hypnotic light show to go with it. The majority of the setlist came from Bon Iver's most recent album, 2019's i,i, but they played a few older favorites too, including "Blood Bank," "re: Stacks," "Flume," and more. See it in full below, along with a few pictures by Silvia Saponaro and fan-taken videos.

For their opening set, Bonny Light Horseman stuck mainly to songs from their excellent 2020 debut, including "The Roving," "Magpie's Nest," "Jane Jane," and "Deep in Love." See their setlist below as well, along with a video from their set.

Every date on Bon Iver's current tour is highlighting the work of different charities, through Bon Iver's 2 A Billion campaign to "end gender inequality, domestic violence, and sexual abuse," and Friday night's parter was Hour Children, whose mission is to "help incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women and their children successfully rejoin the community, reunify with their families, and build healthy, independent, and secure lives."

SETLIST: BON IVER @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM, 6/3/2022

U (Man Like)

Heavenly Father

666 ʇ

PDLIF

Flume

Towers

Jelmore

iMi

10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⚄ ⚄

715 - CR∑∑KS

Faith

We

AUATC

Blood Bank

Re: Stacks

Holocene

33 “GOD”

Sh’Diah

Naeem

Perth

RABi

SETLIST: BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM, 6/5/2022

10,000 Miles

Deep in Love

The Roving

Blackwaterside

Magpie's Nest

Green Rocky Road

Lowlands

Jane Jane

Bonny Light Horseman