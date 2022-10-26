Bon Iver brought out Taylor Swift for “exile” in London (video)

Bon Iver are in the midst of their fall tour of Europe and the UK, stopping in London for a pair of shows at OVO Arena Wembley. For night two on Wednesday (10/26), they had a big surprise in store: Justin Vernon brought out Taylor Swift to join him on "exile," their duet from Taylor's 2000 album folklore. It's one of the first times they've played the song together live, and The National's Aaron Dessner, who produced that album and its follow up, evermore, was on stage too, playing in the backing band. Watch attendee-taken video below.

Taylor just released a new album, Midnights.