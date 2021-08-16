Bon Iver celebrate ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver’ 10th anniversary w/ reissue & L.A. shows

Preorder the 'Bon Iver, Bon Iver' 10th anniversary reissue on white vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Bon Iver's 2011 album Bon Iver, Bon Iver turned 10 in June, and they are doing a couple things to celebrate, including a vinyl and CD reissue, and commemorative live shows this fall.

The new reissue will be out January 14, 2022 via Jagjaguwar, and features a blind embossed version of the original cover art, as well as a new essay on the album by Phoebe Bridgers. The album's artwork has been reimagined to "a minimal white-on-white, with a white LP to match." The reissue also includes the five-song 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session recorded at AIR Studios and you can listen that below and you can preorder the reissue in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Bon Iver will also play two "once-in-a-lifetime" Los Angeles performances on October 22 & 23 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood. The shows will feature a the same production design used during the original tour and will use L-ISA Hyperreal Sound technology from L-Acoustics, that features "nearly 200 speakers stretching across and beyond the full width of the stage." Bon Iver first used L-ISA at the Santa Barbara Bowl in 2018 and on their 2019 tour. Tickets for the two shows go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10 AM Pacific.

In addition to the new reissue, you can also get the original edition of Bon Iver, Bon Iver and For Emma, Forever Ago on vinyl in the BV shop.

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) tracklist:

Perth

Minnesota, W

Holocene

Towers

Michicant

Hinnom, TX

Wash.

Calgary

Lisbon, OH

Beth/Rest

Hinnom, TX (AIR Studios - 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

Wash. (AIR Studios - 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

I Can't Make You Love Me (AIR Studios - 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

Babys (AIR Studios - 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

Beth/Rest (AIR Studios - 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)