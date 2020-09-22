Bon Iver & Eaux Claires Fest announce “For Wisconsin” voter initiative

Today, on National Voter Registration Day, Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires Festival has announced a new campaign to "make your vote count." Their project, For Wisconsin, is described as "a positive, action-based voting initiative with you/the people of Wisconsin," and will be bringing musicians, comedians, actors, activists, and other artists from all over the country together to get involved in "the necessary final push for voting," so as to make sure the people of Wisconsin are heard and to emanate their "genuine concern for the place [they] call home."

Over the next few weeks, For Wisconsin (which is also in collaboration with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee) will be sharing images, songs, conversations (including interviews with Wisconsinites, conducted by Tarik Moody, where they will discuss the importance of voting, and other topics), "surprise moments," and more -- all to be revealed on their website on socials so as to encourage and support voting.

For Wisconsin will also be presenting a series of "A Visit with Vernon" events, which will take place in person in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin. To attend, you'll need to nominate someone close to you who's on the fence about voting and explain why they should be chosen to attend a secret meeting with Justin where they will discuss voting (and Justin will maybe play a tune or two). The person doing the nominating gets to come along too.

"I try not to judge people," Justin says in a statement. "The temperature of our society has us divided. We all want different things, so that makes sense in one way, but in another, I feel we are unduly divided. We ALL need to listen more. And the best way we can communicate with each other on this largest scale is VOTE. The campaign I am participating in, For Wisconsin, is a non-partisan drive for voting and a plea to listen. That means ALL of us listening to ALL of us."

The next contest location will be announced on Monday, September 28. You can view entry information and learn more on the Eaux Claires website, and view a pair of informational videos about For Wisconsin and the "A Visit with Vernon" contest, below.