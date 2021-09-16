Bon Iver, Julia Holter & more feature on Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s ‘Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined’

Ambient artist Beverly Glenn-Copeland has been sharing tracks from the upcoming Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined, which features songs from his 1986 cult classic reworked, remixed, and covered by a variety of current artists, and he's now revealed the full tracklist for the album. In addition to Blood Orange, Kelsey Lu and Jeremy Dutcher, the album also features Bon Iver & Flock Of Dimes, Julia Holter, Arca and Joseph Shabason & Thom Gill.

With the full tracklist announcement comes another early taste via Ana Roxanne's "Old (New) Melody" where she recreates instrumental "Old Melody" with her voice. "I felt as though I could find my own interpretation of this piece through this reworking, with no lyrics or any specific words in the title to work with," says Ana Roxanne. "Beverly Glenn-Copeland's work and artistry have been a huge inspiration for me: very beautiful music that took it's time to blossom into the world. I am honored to be a part of this compilation with so many artists I admire.”

You can listen to Ana Roxanne's rework of "Old Melody" and Beverly Glenn-Copeland's original, below.

Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined is out December 10 via Transgressive (preorder).

Tracklist

Ever New (Reworked by Bon Iver & Flock Of Dimes)

Fastest Star (Julia Holter Remix)

Let Us Dance (Arca Remix)

Old (New) Melody (by Ana Roxanne)

Ever New (Kelsey Lu's Transportation)

Sunset Village (Blood Orange Remix)

Ever New (Reworked by Joseph Shabason & Thom Gill)

Ghost House (Performed by Jeremy Dutcher)