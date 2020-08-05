Bon Iver release new song “AUATC” ft. Bruce Springsteen, Jenny Lewis & more (listen)

Earlier this year, Bon Iver released the new song "PDILF" ("Please Don't Live In Fear"), which he said was "Bon Iver Season Five, Episode 1," and now he released Bon Iver Season Five, Episode 2. This one's called "AUATC" ("Ate Up All Their Cake"), and this one features vocals by Elsa Jensen, Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen (!!!), and Jenn Wasner. It was written by Justin with Phil Cook, Jim-E Stack, BJ Burton, and Jenn Wasner, all of whom also performed on it, and produced by Justin, Jim-E Stack, and BJ Burton.

Along with the release of the song, Bon Iver is promoting some charity organizations. The "Bon Iver family" writes:

Each and every person on earth deserves to live fully with dignity, equity, justice, and joy. Instead, our capitalistic societies have created a world that is most supportive of the wealthy and the elite, and the predatory corporations and policies that drive their disproportionate success. The average person is cast aside and unheard; marginalized communities are further oppressed due to race, economic status, gender, sexual orientation, creed, criminal record, housing stability, education, ability, documentation status, and more. The pandemic further magnifies these grave inequities and this unchecked greed. We must continue the fight to topple capitalism as we know it, and recognize our collective participation in its dominant institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our own position within and use of capitalistic practices. It is with recognition of our privilege that we are fully committed to using our unique platform to challenge and change capitalism within our industry, and far beyond. We must empower and embrace our vulnerable neighbors. We must fight racism and sexism and classism to build a stronger foundation for the home we all deserve. We must support the leaders and organizations working to change our world for the better. From providing safe and stable housing, to empowering women, to liberating incarcerated people, to celebrating art and music, to fighting climate change, these organizations work tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national, and global level. Please explore, support, and take action: LOCAL

Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement

(contact legislators / leadership; donate)

Red Letter Grant

(participate; apply) NATIONAL

Equal Justice Initiative

(learn; vote)

NIVA

(contact legislators; support favorite venue) GLOBAL

350.org

(join movement; participate in "Raise Your Voice for a #JustRecovery" campaign)

Listen to the new song and check out the full credits below.

Besides releasing his own new music, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon worked on the upcoming Bruce Hornsby album and the recent Taylor Swift, Naeem, Swamp Dogg, and Bonny Light Horseman albums. He and Aaron Dessner also have a new Big Red Machine album in the works, and Bon Iver put out a 10th anniversary reissue of Blood Bank earlier this year.

CREDITS

Created/Produced/Directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson

Artwork by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson

Dance/Movement: Randall Riley

Written by Phil Cook, Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, BJ Burton, and Jenn Wasner

Produced by Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, and BJ Burton

Mixed by Justin Vernon

Mastered by Huntley Miller

Vocals: Elsa Jensen, Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Vernon, and Jenn Wasner

Morphagene: Jenn Wasner

Synthetic String Parts: BJ Burton

Pianos: Phil Cook

Percussion and Drums: Jim-E Stack, Reggie Pace, Matt McCaughan, JT Bates, and Justin Vernon

Guitars, Ob6_Bass, and Banjers: Justin Vernon

Pedal Steel: Ben Lester

Fiddle: Barbara Jean Meyers