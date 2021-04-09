Bon Iver: “Tik Tok is extremely worth checking out”

Radiohead recently joined TikTok, and now Bon Iver's Justin Vernon has done the same. Posting on Twitter, he writes, "Tik Tok is extremely worth checking out. I’ve found a lot of positivity, education, and music there. Makes me feel different about social media. Oddly, hopeful. Here’s my profile. No need to follow, but you can see what I see there ..."

He's posted a number of videos so far, mostly of himself listening along to other videos and songs in duet form. Watch the video that he says "got me into tik tok... always be thankful to these two dudes and this remix" below.