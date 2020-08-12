Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon & The Japanese House team up on new song “Dionne” (listen)

Dirty Hit Records artist The Japanese House (aka Amber Bain) just dropped a new EP, Chewing Cotton Wool, and includes the new song "Dionne" featuring very prominent guest vocals by Bon Iver's Justin Vernon. It's an ethereal art pop song that's not too far removed from what Justin himself did on Bon Iver's 22, A Million, and if you like that album, this is worth hearing. Check it out below.

Amber also wrote a statement about the EP's cover art, a self-portrait: