Bone Cutter’s (mem Heavy Heavy Low Low) debut EP gets vinyl release (exclusive swirl pre-order)

Bone Cutter -- the new band featuring founding Heavy Heavy Low Low members Robbie Smith (vocals), Andrew Fritter (bass), and Chris Fritter (drums), plus late-era HHLL guitarist (and in-demand producer) Sam Pura on guitar -- released their killer self-titled debut EP on Twelve Gauge Records on cassette and digital earlier this year, and now it's getting a 7" vinyl release. The vinyl is expected to ship in November, and we've teamed with the band on an exclusive oxblood and black swirl variant, limited to just 100 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.

We interviewed the band and reviewed the EP back in April. Here's an excerpt:

The EP is -- in the band's own words -- "like HHLL without the same guitarists," but Bone Cutter have already been working on a full-length which Robbie says is "shaping up to be a sparkling, kaleidoscopic version of that." "Chris and Sam are huge dance/pop fans and we’d like to incorporate that," he adds. "What if Head Automatica veered into grind and death?" That sounds promising, and you can already start to hear it on the EP. There's plenty of grind and death-inspired fury, and "How to Force Feed Your Children and Friends All of Your Failed Ideas in 10 Decayed Steps" injects all the brutality with a dance beat. It's just as totally batshit as HHLL, but it's largely even darker and heavier. (Heavier Heavier Low Low?) Horror films were an influence on the lyrics too, and, not that the screamed vocals are very easy to understand, but this music is the perfect backdrop for horror.

Read the full Q&A here and stream the EP below. Pre-order our variant here.

