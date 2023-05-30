Boneflower, Gillian Carter, and Heavenly Blue release songs from Secret Voice’s screamo comp

Three more songs are out from Balladeers, Redefined, the screamo compilation that comes out via Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm's label Secret Voice on July 14. Out today is Madrid band Boneflower's "Pyrrhic Victories" (along with a music video), Michigan band Heavenly Blue (fka Youth Novel)'s "Certain Distance," and Florida band Gillian Carter's "Bastards of Light."

All three are great, and all three are very different interpretations of screamo. Boneflower's song picks up where their stunning 2020 album Armour (and 2021 split with Lang) left off, with a towering mix of screamo and cleaner-sounding post-hardcore and emo. The Heavenly Blue track is all over the place, chaotic, heavy at times and somber at others, a natural progression from their 2021 self-titled album as Youth Novel. And Gillian Carter's song is as harsh as it is beautiful, as devastating as anything on last year's great Salvation Through Misery. Check out all three below.