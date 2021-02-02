Bongzilla announce first album in 16 years, ‘Weedsconsin,’ share new song

Wisconsin stoner metal greats Bongzilla have been reunited for a few years, but they haven't released new music since before hiatus. That finally changes this year with Weedsconsin, their first album in 16 years, due 4/20 (natch) via Heavy Psych Sounds (pre-order). First single "Sundae Driver" finds Muleboy, Spanky, and Magma sounding as fuzzed-out and weed-obsessed as ever, and it's a killer track that makes it feel like no time has passed since their last LP. Listen below.

The album was recorded in October 2020 with the late John Hopkins, and the band are dedicating the album to him.

--

Best Metal Albums of 2020

See the full list of 30 here.