Bonnaroo 2022 lineup (Stevie Nicks, Tool, J. Cole, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, more)

Bonnaroo was forced to cancel their 2020 edition because of COVID, and their 2021 edition also wound up cancelled days before it was set to begin because of the effects of Hurricane Ida. The festival is set to return for 2022, however, on June 16-19 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN, and they've revealed the lineup for all four days.

Things kick off on Thursday (6/16) with Gryffin headlining, as well as sets from Sons of Kemet, Blu DeTiger, Indigo De Souza, The Weather Station, Nothing, and more.

On Friday (6/17), J. Cole, The Chicks, and Illenium headline, and the lineup also includes Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War on Drugs, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Goose, Bleachers, Isaiah Rashad, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Claud, and more.

Tool (who were also scheduled to headline in 2020), Flume, and 21 Savage headline Saturday (6/18), which also features $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, CHVRCHES, Ludacris, 100 gecs, slowthai, Joy Oladokun, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, and more.

The festival wraps up on Sunday (6/19) with Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, and Roddy Ricch headlining, along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, All Them Witches, Tinashe, Tierra Whack, Lettuce, and more.

There's also this year's Superjam, Jack Antonoff's 1984. Stay tuned for more details on that.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 13 at 12 PM CT. See the full lineup below.

loading...

BONNAROO 2022 LINEUP:

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Gryffin
Clozee
Sidepiece
Role Model
The Brook & The Bluff
Sons of Kemet
Goth Babe
Blu Detiger
Indigo De Souza
Adam Mel
The Weather Station
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Jessie Murph
The Dip
Nothing
Wreckno
VNSSA
Weval
Kenny Mason
Calder Allen

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

J. Cole
The Chicks
Illenium
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Disclosure
Lord Huron
The War On Drugs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Goose
Bleachers
Isaiah Rashad
Lane 8
Still Woozy
Whiskey Myers
Denzel Curry
Japanese Breakfast
Tove Lo
Dayglow
John Summit
Arlo Parks
Chris Lorenzo
Tai Verdes
The Regrettes
J. Worra
LP Giobbi
Briston Maroney
Noga Erez
Phantoms
Ship Wrek
Westend
Maggie Rose
Claud
Southern Avenue

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Tool
Flume
21 Savage
Billy Strings
$uicideboy$
Porter Robinson
Marc Rebillet
Chvrches
LANY
Ludacris
Chris Lake
Tobe Nwigwe
Judah & The Lion
Mt. Joy
100 gecs
All Time Low
Nora En Pure
Slowthai
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Ashe
Said The Sky
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Joy Oladokun
The Backseat Lovers
Benee
Habstrakt
Lucii
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Teddy Swims
Moore Kismet
Patrick Droney
Cory Henry
Lucille Croft
COM3T

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Stevie Nicks
Machine Gun Kelly
Roddy Ricch
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Rezz
Herbie Hancock
Puscifer
Wallows
Tash Sultana
Coin
G Jones
Zach Bryan
All Them Witches
Tinashe
Fletcher
Tierra Whack
Lettuce
Dombresky
Bas
Protoje
Of The Trees
Sierra Ferrell
Ravenscoon
Wild Rivers
Flipturn
A Hundred Drums

SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984

Filed Under: $uicideboy$, 100 gecs, 2022 music festival lineups, 21 savage, A HUNDRED DRUMS, Adam Mel, All Them Witches, All Time Low, Andy Frasco And The U.N., Arlo Parks, Ashe, Bas, benee, Billy Strings, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Bleachers, Blu DeTiger, Bonnaroo, Briston Maroney, Calder Allen, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, CHVRCHES, Claud, Clozee, Coin, COM3T, Cory Henry, Dayglow, Denzel Curry, Disclosure, DOMBRESKY, Femi Kuti and The Positive Force, Fletcher, flipturn, Flume, G Jones, Goose, Goth Babe, Gryffin, HABSTRAKT, Herbie Hancock, Illenium, Indigo De Souza, Isaiah Rashad, J Cole, J WORRA, Jack Antonoff, Japanese Breakfast, Jessie Murph, John Summit, Joy Oladokun, Judah and the Lion, kenny mason, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Lane 8, Lany, Lettuce, Lord Huron, LP Giobbi, Lucii, Lucille Croft, Ludacris, Machine Gun Kelly, maggie rose, Marc Rebillet, Moore Kismet, Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Noga Erez, Nora En Pure, Nothing, Of The Trees, Patrick Droney, Phantoms, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Porter Robinson, Protoje, Puscifer, Ravenscoon, Rezz, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, roddy ricch, Role Model, Said The Sky, Ship Wrek, Sidepiece, Sierra Ferrell, slowthai, Sons of Kemet, southern avenue, Stevie Nicks, Still Woozy, Tai Verdes, Tash Sultana, Teddy Swims, The Backseat Lovers, The Brook and The Bluff, the chicks, The Dip, The Regrettes, The War on Drugs, The Weather Station, tierra whack, Tinashe, Tobe Nwigwe, Tool, Tove Lo, VNSSA, Wallows, Westend, Weval, Whiskey Myers, Wild Rivers, Wreckno, Zach Bryan
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top