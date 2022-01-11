Bonnaroo 2022 lineup (Stevie Nicks, Tool, J. Cole, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, more)

Bonnaroo was forced to cancel their 2020 edition because of COVID, and their 2021 edition also wound up cancelled days before it was set to begin because of the effects of Hurricane Ida. The festival is set to return for 2022, however, on June 16-19 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN, and they've revealed the lineup for all four days.

Things kick off on Thursday (6/16) with Gryffin headlining, as well as sets from Sons of Kemet, Blu DeTiger, Indigo De Souza, The Weather Station, Nothing, and more.

On Friday (6/17), J. Cole, The Chicks, and Illenium headline, and the lineup also includes Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War on Drugs, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Goose, Bleachers, Isaiah Rashad, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Claud, and more.

Tool (who were also scheduled to headline in 2020), Flume, and 21 Savage headline Saturday (6/18), which also features $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, CHVRCHES, Ludacris, 100 gecs, slowthai, Joy Oladokun, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, and more.

The festival wraps up on Sunday (6/19) with Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, and Roddy Ricch headlining, along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, All Them Witches, Tinashe, Tierra Whack, Lettuce, and more.

There's also this year's Superjam, Jack Antonoff's 1984. Stay tuned for more details on that.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 13 at 12 PM CT. See the full lineup below.

BONNAROO 2022 LINEUP:

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Gryffin

Clozee

Sidepiece

Role Model

The Brook & The Bluff

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Blu Detiger

Indigo De Souza

Adam Mel

The Weather Station

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Jessie Murph

The Dip

Nothing

Wreckno

VNSSA

Weval

Kenny Mason

Calder Allen

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

J. Cole

The Chicks

Illenium

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Disclosure

Lord Huron

The War On Drugs

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Goose

Bleachers

Isaiah Rashad

Lane 8

Still Woozy

Whiskey Myers

Denzel Curry

Japanese Breakfast

Tove Lo

Dayglow

John Summit

Arlo Parks

Chris Lorenzo

Tai Verdes

The Regrettes

J. Worra

LP Giobbi

Briston Maroney

Noga Erez

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Westend

Maggie Rose

Claud

Southern Avenue

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Tool

Flume

21 Savage

Billy Strings

$uicideboy$

Porter Robinson

Marc Rebillet

Chvrches

LANY

Ludacris

Chris Lake

Tobe Nwigwe

Judah & The Lion

Mt. Joy

100 gecs

All Time Low

Nora En Pure

Slowthai

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Ashe

Said The Sky

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Joy Oladokun

The Backseat Lovers

Benee

Habstrakt

Lucii

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Teddy Swims

Moore Kismet

Patrick Droney

Cory Henry

Lucille Croft

COM3T

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Stevie Nicks

Machine Gun Kelly

Roddy Ricch

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Rezz

Herbie Hancock

Puscifer

Wallows

Tash Sultana

Coin

G Jones

Zach Bryan

All Them Witches

Tinashe

Fletcher

Tierra Whack

Lettuce

Dombresky

Bas

Protoje

Of The Trees

Sierra Ferrell

Ravenscoon

Wild Rivers

Flipturn

A Hundred Drums

SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984