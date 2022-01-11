Bonnaroo 2022 lineup (Stevie Nicks, Tool, J. Cole, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, more)
Bonnaroo was forced to cancel their 2020 edition because of COVID, and their 2021 edition also wound up cancelled days before it was set to begin because of the effects of Hurricane Ida. The festival is set to return for 2022, however, on June 16-19 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN, and they've revealed the lineup for all four days.
Things kick off on Thursday (6/16) with Gryffin headlining, as well as sets from Sons of Kemet, Blu DeTiger, Indigo De Souza, The Weather Station, Nothing, and more.
On Friday (6/17), J. Cole, The Chicks, and Illenium headline, and the lineup also includes Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War on Drugs, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Goose, Bleachers, Isaiah Rashad, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Claud, and more.
Tool (who were also scheduled to headline in 2020), Flume, and 21 Savage headline Saturday (6/18), which also features $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, CHVRCHES, Ludacris, 100 gecs, slowthai, Joy Oladokun, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, and more.
The festival wraps up on Sunday (6/19) with Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, and Roddy Ricch headlining, along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, All Them Witches, Tinashe, Tierra Whack, Lettuce, and more.
There's also this year's Superjam, Jack Antonoff's 1984. Stay tuned for more details on that.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 13 at 12 PM CT. See the full lineup below.
BONNAROO 2022 LINEUP:
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Gryffin
Clozee
Sidepiece
Role Model
The Brook & The Bluff
Sons of Kemet
Goth Babe
Blu Detiger
Indigo De Souza
Adam Mel
The Weather Station
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Jessie Murph
The Dip
Nothing
Wreckno
VNSSA
Weval
Kenny Mason
Calder Allen
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
J. Cole
The Chicks
Illenium
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Disclosure
Lord Huron
The War On Drugs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Goose
Bleachers
Isaiah Rashad
Lane 8
Still Woozy
Whiskey Myers
Denzel Curry
Japanese Breakfast
Tove Lo
Dayglow
John Summit
Arlo Parks
Chris Lorenzo
Tai Verdes
The Regrettes
J. Worra
LP Giobbi
Briston Maroney
Noga Erez
Phantoms
Ship Wrek
Westend
Maggie Rose
Claud
Southern Avenue
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Tool
Flume
21 Savage
Billy Strings
$uicideboy$
Porter Robinson
Marc Rebillet
Chvrches
LANY
Ludacris
Chris Lake
Tobe Nwigwe
Judah & The Lion
Mt. Joy
100 gecs
All Time Low
Nora En Pure
Slowthai
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Ashe
Said The Sky
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Joy Oladokun
The Backseat Lovers
Benee
Habstrakt
Lucii
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Teddy Swims
Moore Kismet
Patrick Droney
Cory Henry
Lucille Croft
COM3T
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Stevie Nicks
Machine Gun Kelly
Roddy Ricch
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Rezz
Herbie Hancock
Puscifer
Wallows
Tash Sultana
Coin
G Jones
Zach Bryan
All Them Witches
Tinashe
Fletcher
Tierra Whack
Lettuce
Dombresky
Bas
Protoje
Of The Trees
Sierra Ferrell
Ravenscoon
Wild Rivers
Flipturn
A Hundred Drums
SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984