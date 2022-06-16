Bonnaroo 2022 livestream schedule
As mentioned, Hulu is livestreaming Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and ACL Fest this year and next, and with Bonnaroo happening this weekend, they've revealed the streaming schedule for the fest. It features a single channel on Thursday (6/16) and two channels on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (6/17-6/19). Sets streaming include Nothing, The Weather Station, Indigo De Souza, Sons of Kemet, and more on Thursday; Maggie Rose, Noga Erez, Tove Lo, The War on Drugs, Bleachers, J. Cole, Claud, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Lord Huron, Disclosure and more on Friday; 21 Savage, CHVRCHES, $uicideboy$, Flume, Femi Kuti & Positive Force, slowthai, and more on Saturday; and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, All Them Witches, Tierra Whack, Tinashe, Herbie Hancock and more on Sunday. See the schedule in full below, and watch on Hulu.
HULU'S 2022 BONNAROO LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
THURSDAY 6/16: CHANNEL 1
4:00 PM ET Kenny Mason
4:50 PM ET Calder Allen
5:40 PM ET Nothing
6:10 PM ET The Dip
7:00 PM ET Jessie Murph
7:50 PM ET The Weather Station
8:30 PM ET Blu DeTiger
9:25 PM ET Adam Melchor
10:20 PM ET Indigo De Souza
11:10 PM ET The Brook and The Bluff
12:00 AM ET Sons of Kemet
12:45 AM ET Gryffin
1:50 AM ET Goth Babe
FRIDAY 6/17: CHANNEL 1
5:00 PM ET Maggie Rose
5:35 PM ET Tai Verdes
6:10 PM ET Noga Erez
6:50 PM ET Tove Lo
9:25 PM ET The War on Drugs
10:45 PM ET Bleachers
12:05 AM ET J. Cole
1:50 AM ET Illenium
FRIDAY 6/17: CHANNEL 2
3:30 PM ET Southern Avenue
4:15 PM ET Claud
5:00 PM ET Briston Maroney
5:40 PM ET Dayglow
6:30 PM ET The Regrettes
8:20 PM ET Japanese Breakfast
9:30 PM ET Arlo Parks
10:30 PM ET Still Woozy
11:20 PM ET Lord Huron
12:40 AM ET Disclosure
SATURDAY 6/18: CHANNEL 1
4:05 PM ET Teddy Swims
5:10 PM ET Ashe
6:15 PM ET All Time Low
7:05 PM ET Lany
7:55 PM ET 21 Savage
8:45 PM ET CHVRCHES
9:35 PM ET Tobe Nwigwe
10:25 PM ET Judah and the Lion
11:15 PM ET $uicideboy$
12:25 AM ET Porter Robinson
1:30 AM ET Flume
SATURDAY 6/18: CHANNEL 2
4:30 PM ET Cory Henry
5:35 PM ET Patrick Droney
8:35 PM ET Femi Kuti & Positive Force
9:45 PM ET slowthai
10:50 PM ET Billy Strings
12:10 AM ET Said the Sky
1:10 AM ET Marc Rebillet
SUNDAY 6/19: CHANNEL 1
2:15 PM ET Wild River
5:30 PM ET Tash Sultana
6:40 PM ET Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
8:30 PM ET Machine Gun Kelly
9:30 PM ET Roddy Ricch
10:35 PM ET King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
SUNDAY 6/19: CHANNEL 2
1:45 PM ET Flipturn
2:35 PM ET Sierra Ferrell
3:35 PM ET Protoje
5:45 PM ET All Them Witches
6:50 PM ET Tierra Whack
7:50 PM ET Lettuce
8:55 PM ET Tinashe
10:00 PM ET Wallows
11:05 PM ET Herbie Hancock