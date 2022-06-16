Bonnaroo 2022 livestream schedule

As mentioned, Hulu is livestreaming Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and ACL Fest this year and next, and with Bonnaroo happening this weekend, they've revealed the streaming schedule for the fest. It features a single channel on Thursday (6/16) and two channels on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (6/17-6/19). Sets streaming include Nothing, The Weather Station, Indigo De Souza, Sons of Kemet, and more on Thursday; Maggie Rose, Noga Erez, Tove Lo, The War on Drugs, Bleachers, J. Cole, Claud, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Lord Huron, Disclosure and more on Friday; 21 Savage, CHVRCHES, $uicideboy$, Flume, Femi Kuti & Positive Force, slowthai, and more on Saturday; and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, All Them Witches, Tierra Whack, Tinashe, Herbie Hancock and more on Sunday. See the schedule in full below, and watch on Hulu.

Bonnaroo 2022 livestream loading...

HULU'S 2022 BONNAROO LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

THURSDAY 6/16: CHANNEL 1

4:00 PM ET Kenny Mason

4:50 PM ET Calder Allen

5:40 PM ET Nothing

6:10 PM ET The Dip

7:00 PM ET Jessie Murph

7:50 PM ET The Weather Station

8:30 PM ET Blu DeTiger

9:25 PM ET Adam Melchor

10:20 PM ET Indigo De Souza

11:10 PM ET The Brook and The Bluff

12:00 AM ET Sons of Kemet

12:45 AM ET Gryffin

1:50 AM ET Goth Babe

FRIDAY 6/17: CHANNEL 1

5:00 PM ET Maggie Rose

5:35 PM ET Tai Verdes

6:10 PM ET Noga Erez

6:50 PM ET Tove Lo

9:25 PM ET The War on Drugs

10:45 PM ET Bleachers

12:05 AM ET J. Cole

1:50 AM ET Illenium

FRIDAY 6/17: CHANNEL 2

3:30 PM ET Southern Avenue

4:15 PM ET Claud

5:00 PM ET Briston Maroney

5:40 PM ET Dayglow

6:30 PM ET The Regrettes

8:20 PM ET Japanese Breakfast

9:30 PM ET Arlo Parks

10:30 PM ET Still Woozy

11:20 PM ET Lord Huron

12:40 AM ET Disclosure

SATURDAY 6/18: CHANNEL 1

4:05 PM ET Teddy Swims

5:10 PM ET Ashe

6:15 PM ET All Time Low

7:05 PM ET Lany

7:55 PM ET 21 Savage

8:45 PM ET CHVRCHES

9:35 PM ET Tobe Nwigwe

10:25 PM ET Judah and the Lion

11:15 PM ET $uicideboy$

12:25 AM ET Porter Robinson

1:30 AM ET Flume

SATURDAY 6/18: CHANNEL 2

4:30 PM ET Cory Henry

5:35 PM ET Patrick Droney

8:35 PM ET Femi Kuti & Positive Force

9:45 PM ET slowthai

10:50 PM ET Billy Strings

12:10 AM ET Said the Sky

1:10 AM ET Marc Rebillet

SUNDAY 6/19: CHANNEL 1

2:15 PM ET Wild River

5:30 PM ET Tash Sultana

6:40 PM ET Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

8:30 PM ET Machine Gun Kelly

9:30 PM ET Roddy Ricch

10:35 PM ET King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

SUNDAY 6/19: CHANNEL 2

1:45 PM ET Flipturn

2:35 PM ET Sierra Ferrell

3:35 PM ET Protoje

5:45 PM ET All Them Witches

6:50 PM ET Tierra Whack

7:50 PM ET Lettuce

8:55 PM ET Tinashe

10:00 PM ET Wallows

11:05 PM ET Herbie Hancock