Bonnaroo 2022 Set Times

Bonnaroo returns for its first edition since 2019 on June 16-19 in Manchester, TN, and they've revealed this year's set times. Things kick off on Thursday with The Weather Station, Nothing, Indigo De Souza, Sons of Kemet, Garcia Peoples, and more.

J. Cole headlines on Friday, and his set partially overlaps with both Disclosure and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Earlier in the day, conflicts include The War on Drugs and Arlo Parks, whose sets partially overlap, and Robert Plant & Allison Krauss and Japanese Breakfast.

Tool headlines the What Stage on Saturday while Porter Robinson plays The Other Stage, while on Sunday Stevie Nicks closes out the night unopposed. See the set times in full below.

Bonnaroo 2022 Thursday loading...

Bonnaroo 2022 Friday loading...

Bonnaroo 2022 Saturday loading...