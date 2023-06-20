Bonnaroo 2023 in pictures (Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, My Morning Jacket, more)

Bonnaroo's 2023 edition went down over the weekend (June 15-18) in Manchester, TN, with some accidental 911 calls reportedly caused by a new iPhone feature making headlines on its first day, which also featured performances from Ezra Furman, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Celisse, Suki Waterhouse, Dehd, 070 Shake, and Diarrhea Planet. Kendrick Lamar headlined Friday night, and like at his recent Governors Ball set, he brought out his cousin Baby Keem (who'd played the same stage before Kendrick) for "Family Ties." Rina Sawayama played earlier in the afternoon and brought out MUNA for her closing track "This Hell." Friday also featured AFI, Morgan Wade, Knocked Loose, Portugal. The Man (who covered Nirvana's "In Bloom," like they have before, and debuted a few songs from their new album Chris Black Changed My Life), Three Six Mafia (who brought out Jelly Roll and Young Buck), GRiZ, and more.

Saturday featured sets from Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Sheryl Crow, Jenny Lewis, Remi Wolf, Sofi Tukker, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket (who covered Traffic's "Feelin' Alright?" and Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" for the first time), J.I.D., headliners Odesza, and more.

The festival wrapped up on Sunday amid some bad weather towards the end of the night, and with performances by Franz Ferdinand, Makaya McCraven, Men I Trust, Gustaf, girl in red, Pixies (who covered The Jesus & Mary Chain and Neil Young, as they often do) , Paramore, Mumford and Sons and more. Foo Fighters, who are currently on their first run of shows with new drummer Josh Freese, closed out the night, bringing out Hayley Williams for "My Hero," which she and Paramore have covered before (including in the soundtrack for 2006's Superman Returns). Later, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet joined to harmonize on "Shame Shame" and "Show Me How." The Foo ended their set with "Aurora," dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, and "Everlong."

Check out photos from the whole weekend by Astrida Valigorsky below, along with attendee-taken video.