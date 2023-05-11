Bonnaroo 2023 set times (Kendrick, Paramore, Foo Fighters, AFI, Pixies, Knocked Loose & more)

Bonnaroo returns for its 2023 edition on June 15-18 in Manchester, TN, and they've announced this year's set times. See them in full below. Foo Fighters headlines Sunday unopposed, and there are also minimal conflicts for Kendrick Lamar and ODESZA headlining Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.

Elsewhere, there are some conflicting set times to contend with, including 070 Shake vs Diarrhea Planet on Thursday; AFI vs black midi, MUNA vs Knocked Loose, Portugal. The Man vs Alex G, and Baby Keem vs vs Fleet Foxes on Friday; My Morning Jacket vs KORN vs J.I.D. on Saturday; and Franz Ferdinand vs Makaya McCraven and Marcus Mumford vs Pixies on Sunday.

Bonnaroo 2023 Thursday loading...

Bonnaroo 2023 Friday loading...

Bonnaroo 2023 Saturday loading...