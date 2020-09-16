Bonnaroo announce Virtual ROO-ALITY w/ Beastie Boys, White Stripes, Run the Jewels, more

After rescheduling to September from their original June dates, Bonnaroo was ultimately forced to cancel their 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic. They promised a "very special virtual Bonnaroo weekend," though, and now that's been announced. Bonnaroo Virtual ROO-ALITY streams on September 24-26, beginning at 5:30 PM ET daily (4:30 PM CT), on YouTube. It will feature thirteen archival sets from the festival's archives, as well as new performances, conversations, and more.

The archival footage they'll be broadcasting includes Alabama Shakes in 2015, Beastie Boys in 2009 (their final live performance), Jack White in 2014, James Brown in 2003, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit in 2016, Metallica in 2008, My Morning Jacket in 2011, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats in 2016, Nile Rodgers & Chic in 2018, Run the Jewels in 2015, Tears for Fears in 2015, The White Stripes in 2007, The xx in 2017, and Dave Matthews and Friends in 2004.

Action Bronson, A-Trak, Bruce Hornsby (with James Mercer, Rob Moose and Polo G), Charli XCX, Chromeo, David Lynch, Denzel Curry, Hayley Williams, Jamila Woods, Laura Jane Grace, Resistance Revival Chorus, Tank and the Bangas and others are also scheduled to perform and appear. See the full lineup on the poster below.