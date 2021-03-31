Bonnaroo announces 2021 lineup (Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Lizzo, more)
Like almost every other music festival, Bonnaroo was forced to cancel its 2020 edition, and after rescheduling to June of 2021, announced September 2021 dates last year. They're sticking with those dates, which run from September 2-5, 2021, and now they've announced the lineup. It includes some of the same artists who were scheduled to perform in 2020, but some differences, too. Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion headline Friday, Lizzo and Tame Impala headline Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey headline Sunday. The rest of the lineup looks like this:
THURSDAY: Grand Ole Opry ft. special guests, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Larkin Poe, Nubya Garcia, and more.
FRIDAY: Run the Jewels, Janelle Monae, Deftones, Young Thug, Grace Potter, Primus, Nelly, The Disco Biscuits, Dashboard Confessional, Orville Peck, Kim Petras, Waxahatchee, The Weather Station, Resistance Revival Chorus, Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew (performing Remain in Light, and more.
SATURDAY: My Morning Jacket, G-Eazy, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Phoebe Bridgers, Incubus, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Superjam: Sylvan Esso presents "With," Kevin Gates, Marc Rebillet, J.I.D., Yaeji, Pinegrove, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and more.
SUNDAY: Lil Baby, Deadmau5, Leon Bridges, Brittany Howard, Flogging Molly, Julien Baker, Flo Milli, Jamila Woods, Bill Frisell: Harmony (featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman), Makaya McCraven ,and more.
See the lineup in full below.
Tickets go on sale today (3/31) at 1 PM ET.
BONNAROO 2021 LINEUP
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests
99 Neighbors
Andy Frasco
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Dabin
Devon Gilfillian
The Funk Hunters
HE$H
Joy Oladokun
Larkin Poe
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
MIZE
Nubya Garcia
Scarypoolparty
Spock
Sweet Crude
Taska Black
Too Many Zooz
ZiA
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Foo Fighters
Megan Thee Stallion
Run The Jewels
Janelle Monáe
Glass Animals
Deftones
Young Thug
Tipper
Jack Harlow
Grace Potter
Primus
Nelly
The Disco Biscuits
Dashboard Confessional
Big Wild
TroyBoi
Marcus King Band
Lennon Stella
Orville Peck
Kim Petras
Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light
SVDDEN DEATH
Omar Apollo
Lucii
Waxahatchee
The Weather Station
Resistance Revival Chorus
LP Giobbi
ATLiens
Mija
Detox Unit
Rome In Silver
Jac Ross
Mdou Moctar
Tripp St.
NotLö
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Lizzo
Tame Impala
My Morning Jacket
G-Eazy
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Phoebe Bridgers
Incubus
Seven Lions
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents "WITH"
Kevin Gates
Marc Rebillet
Goose
Subtronics
Surfaces
JID
Jon Batiste
The Band Camino
Ashnikko
Yaeji
Ekali
Tate McRae
Pinegrove
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Remi Wolf
Wooli
Dr. Fresch
William Black
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Flamingosis
Hero The Band
Level Up
DJ Mel
Almost Monday
Lick
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Tyler, The Creator
Lana Del Rey
Lil Baby
deadmau5
Leon Bridges
Young the Giant
Brittany Howard
Flogging Molly
Boombox Cartel
Greensky Bluegrass
The Struts
CAAMP
Oliver Tree
PEEKABOO
Julien Baker
LSDREAM
Colony House
Flo Milli
Breland
Niko Moon
Jamila Woods
Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
LUZCID
Elderbrook
Makaya McCraven