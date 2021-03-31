Bonnaroo announces 2021 lineup (Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Lizzo, more)

Like almost every other music festival, Bonnaroo was forced to cancel its 2020 edition, and after rescheduling to June of 2021, announced September 2021 dates last year. They're sticking with those dates, which run from September 2-5, 2021, and now they've announced the lineup. It includes some of the same artists who were scheduled to perform in 2020, but some differences, too. Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion headline Friday, Lizzo and Tame Impala headline Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey headline Sunday. The rest of the lineup looks like this:

THURSDAY: Grand Ole Opry ft. special guests, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Larkin Poe, Nubya Garcia, and more.

FRIDAY: Run the Jewels, Janelle Monae, Deftones, Young Thug, Grace Potter, Primus, Nelly, The Disco Biscuits, Dashboard Confessional, Orville Peck, Kim Petras, Waxahatchee, The Weather Station, Resistance Revival Chorus, Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew (performing Remain in Light, and more.

SATURDAY: My Morning Jacket, G-Eazy, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Phoebe Bridgers, Incubus, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Superjam: Sylvan Esso presents "With," Kevin Gates, Marc Rebillet, J.I.D., Yaeji, Pinegrove, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and more.

SUNDAY: Lil Baby, Deadmau5, Leon Bridges, Brittany Howard, Flogging Molly, Julien Baker, Flo Milli, Jamila Woods, Bill Frisell: Harmony (featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman), Makaya McCraven ,and more.

See the lineup in full below.

Tickets go on sale today (3/31) at 1 PM ET.

BONNAROO 2021 LINEUP

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Joy Oladokun

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

MIZE

Nubya Garcia

Scarypoolparty

Spock

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

Too Many Zooz

ZiA

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Foo Fighters

Megan Thee Stallion

Run The Jewels

Janelle Monáe

Glass Animals

Deftones

Young Thug

Tipper

Jack Harlow

Grace Potter

Primus

Nelly

The Disco Biscuits

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

TroyBoi

Marcus King Band

Lennon Stella

Orville Peck

Kim Petras

Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light

SVDDEN DEATH

Omar Apollo

Lucii

Waxahatchee

The Weather Station

Resistance Revival Chorus

LP Giobbi

ATLiens

Mija

Detox Unit

Rome In Silver

Jac Ross

Mdou Moctar

Tripp St.

NotLö

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Lizzo

Tame Impala

My Morning Jacket

G-Eazy

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Phoebe Bridgers

Incubus

Seven Lions

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents "WITH"

Kevin Gates

Marc Rebillet

Goose

Subtronics

Surfaces

JID

Jon Batiste

The Band Camino

Ashnikko

Yaeji

Ekali

Tate McRae

Pinegrove

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Remi Wolf

Wooli

Dr. Fresch

William Black

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Flamingosis

Hero The Band

Level Up

DJ Mel

Almost Monday

Lick

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Tyler, The Creator

Lana Del Rey

Lil Baby

deadmau5

Leon Bridges

Young the Giant

Brittany Howard

Flogging Molly

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP

Oliver Tree

PEEKABOO

Julien Baker

LSDREAM

Colony House

Flo Milli

Breland

Niko Moon

Jamila Woods

Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman

LUZCID

Elderbrook

Makaya McCraven