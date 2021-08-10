Bonnaroo requiring vaccine or negative COVID test for 2021

Bonnaroo is scheduled to hold its 2021 edition on September 2-5, 2021 in Manchester, TN, and the festival has now announced they'll be requiring attendees to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID, or a negative test result from within 72 hours of arriving. A statement from the festival reads:

The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021.

Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th.

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on The Farm.