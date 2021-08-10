Bonnaroo requiring vaccine or negative COVID test for 2021
Bonnaroo is scheduled to hold its 2021 edition on September 2-5, 2021 in Manchester, TN, and the festival has now announced they'll be requiring attendees to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID, or a negative test result from within 72 hours of arriving. A statement from the festival reads:
The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021.
Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th.
For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on The Farm.
Meanwhile, Bonnaroo added Mastodon, Zach Bryan, and Blossom to this year's lineup last week. They added Khruangbin and RÜFÜS DU SOL in July, after Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard dropped off. See the updated lineup below.