Bonnaroo reschedules 2021 edition again

After rescheduling its 2020 edition from June to September, Bonnaroo decided to cancel 2020 altogether and postpone until June 17-20, 2021. Those dates have now changed again, as the festival has rescheduled to September 2-5, 2021.

"We want to thank you for being a loyal Bonnaroovian," they write, "and we appreciate your patience as we navigate the best options to ensure we can be together on the Farm in 2021. The dates we originally announced for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2021 have changed. Bonnaroo will now take place on September 2-5, 2021. Information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date."

Ticketholders will have their passes automatically rolled over to the new dates, or they can log into their Frontgate Account to request a refund, beginning 9/30 at 8 AM CT. The window for requesting a refund closes on 10/31 at 11:59 PM CT.

Bonnaroo held its Virtual ROO-ALITY streaming edition over the weekend; did you watch?

