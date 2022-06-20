Bonnaroo SuperJam got Japanese Breakfast, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lauren Mayberry & more for 1984 hits

Bonnaroo returned to Manchester, TN, for its first live edition since 2019, and as always, it hosted the famed SuperJam, the festival's annual star-studded collaborative set. This year's, which reportedly started 40 minutes late, was led by Jack Antonoff, with his band Bleachers supporting all the guests that came out (and there were many). The theme was hits from 1984, the year Jack was born.

The set opened up with Claud joining Jack and his band for Van Halen's "Jump," followed by Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES doing two songs from Madonna's Like A Virgin, Goose's Rick Mitarotonda doing Talk Talk's "It's My Life" and a-ha's "Take On Me," Joy Oladokun doing Phil Collins' “Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)," Spoon's Britt Daniel doing Bruce Springsteen's "I'm Goin' Down" and Echo & the Bunnymen's "The Killing Moon," Nicole Atkins doing The Smiths" "What Difference Does It Make?," Blu DeTiger (who also played bass the entire set) doing Prince's "When Doves Cry," Carly Rae Jepsen doing Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" and Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It," Jack himself doing Dead Or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)," and finally, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast (a repeat SuperJam guest) closing things out with Nena's "99 Luftballoons" and a set-closing cover of the Dolly Parton/Kenny Rogers duet "Islands In The Stream" with Jack handling Kenny's parts.

We haven't seen videos of all the covers yet, but you can check out a few videos from the set below...

SETLIST:

Claud – “Jump” (Van Halen Cover)

Lauren Mayberry – “Like A Virgin” (Madonna Cover)

Lauren Mayberry – “Material Girl” (Madonna Cover)

Rick Mitarotonda – “It’s My Life” (Talk Talk Cover)

Rick Mitarotonda – “Take On Me” (a-ha Cover)

Joy Oladokun – “Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)” (Phil Collins Cover)

Britt Daniel – “I”m Goin’ Down” (Bruce Springsteen Cover)

Britt Daniel – “The Killing Moon” (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

Nicole Atkins – “What Difference Does It Make?” (The Smiths Cover)

Blu DeTiger – “When Doves Cry” (Prince Cover)

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Time After Time” (Cyndi Lauper Cover)

Carly Rae Jepsen – “What’s Love Got To Do With It” (Tina Turner Cover)

Jack Antonoff – “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” (Dead Or Alive Cover)

Japanese Breakfast – “99 Luftballons” (Nena Cover)

Japanese Breakfast & Jack Antonoff – “Islands In The Stream” (Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton/Bee Gees Cover)