Bonnaroo updates 2021 lineup; Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae & King Gizzard drop off

The 2021 edition of Bonnaroo happens from September 2-5, 2021 in Manchester, TN, and the festival has just made some updates to its lineup. Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will no longer be performing. The artists "will no longer be able to join us on The Farm this fall," Bonnaroo said in a statement.

They also added a couple of artists, Khruangbin and RÜFÜS DU SOL, to the lineup, saying both "are ready to bring the good vibes to Centeroo." Khruangbin join the Friday 9/3 lineup, while RÜFÜS DU SOL has been added on Sunday 9/5.

The lineup also includes Grand Ole Opry ft. special guests, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Larkin Poe, Nubya Garcia and more on Thursay; Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Deftones, Young Thug, Grace Potter, Primus, Nelly, The Disco Biscuits, Dashboard Confessional, Orville Peck, Kim Petras, Waxahatchee, The Weather Station, Resistance Revival Chorus, Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew (performing Remain in Light), and more on Friday; Lizzo, Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, G-Eazy, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Phoebe Bridgers, Incubus, Superjam: Sylvan Esso presents "With," Kevin Gates, Marc Rebillet, J.I.D., Yaeji, Pinegrove, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and more on Saturday; and Tyler the Creator, Lil Baby, Deadmau5, Leon Bridges, Brittany Howard, Flogging Molly, Julien Baker, Flo Milli, Jamila Woods, Bill Frisell: Harmony (featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman), Makaya McCraven, and more on Sunday