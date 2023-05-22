Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy announces new album, touring (listen to “Bananas”)

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy has announced a new album, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, which will be out August 11 via Drag City. It was recorded in Louisville by Nick Roeder, and played as live as possible with Sara Louise Callaway on violin, Kendall Carter on keys, Elisabeth Fuchsia on viola and violin, Dave Howard on mandolin, Drew Miller on saxophone, singer Dane Waters, and regular side-man Emmett Kelly.

The first single off the album is the spare and pretty "Bananas," and you can watch the hand-animated video by Ethan Osman below.

You can catch Bonnie 'Prince' Billy on tour this summer and fall, including dates with Faun Fables, Myriam Gendron and Laurel Premo. He'll also play the Tubby's Kingston 5th Anniversary party in September. All dates are listed below.

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - 2023 Tour Dates

7/11/23 Soiled Dove Denver CO - w/ Faun Fables

7/12/23 Soiled Dove Denver CO - w/ Faun Fables

7/13/23 The Armory Fort Collins CO - w/ Faun Fables

7/14/23 Lulu's Downstairs Manitou Springs CO - w/ Faun Fables

7/15/23 TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits) Basalt CO - w/ Faun Fables

9/7/23 The Old Quarter Galveston TX - w/ Myriam Gendron

9/8/23 The Old Quarter Galveston TX - w/ Myriam Gendron

9/9/23 The Heights Theater Houston TX - w/ Myriam Gendron

9/11/23 Lightnin' Bar Elgin TX - w/ Myriam Gendron

9/12/23 Parish Austin TX - w/ Myriam Gendron

9/13/23 Parish Austin TX - w/ Myriam Gendron

9/14/23 The Texas Theatre Dallas TX - w/ Myriam Gendron

9/15/23 Lonesome Rose San Antonio TX - w/ Myriam Gendron

9/16/23 The Crowley Theatre Marfa TX - w/ Myriam Gendron

9/29/23 Tubby's Kingston NY Tubby's 5th Anniversary

10/1/23 Theatre Rialto Montreal Quebec Canada w/ Beyries for POP Montreal International Music Festival

10/17/23 191 Toole Tuscon AZ - w/ Laurel Premo

10/18/23 Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix AZ - w/ Laurel Premo

10/19/23 Coconino Center for the Arts Flagstaff AZ - w/ Laurel Premo

10/20/23 Fusion 708 Albuquerque NM - w/ Laurel Premo

10/21/23 Taos Center for the Arts Taos NM - w/ Laurel Premo

10/22/23 San Miguel Chapel Santa Fe NM - w/ Laurel Premo

10/23/23 San Miguel Chapel Santa Fe NM - w/ Laurel Premo

11/14/23 25 Carrick Pittsburgh PA

11/19/23 Jefferson Theatre Charlottesville VA