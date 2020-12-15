Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Bill Callahan cover Robert Wyatt’s “Sea Song” w/ Mick Turner (listen)

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Bill Callahan continued their collaborative covers series today with a cover of prog/art rock legend Robert Wyatt's "Sea Song" from his classic 1974 album Rock Bottom (which also appeared on His Greatest Misses, which Domino reissued this year). As with all of these covers, they brought in a third guest, which this time was Dirty Three's Mick Turner, and they did justice to "Sea Song" while very much making it their own, and things get prettttty psychedelic. Listen and compare it to the original below.

Here's Drag City's PR blurb:

Mick Turner arrives at Bill and Bonnie’s place with a blind date: Robert Wyatt’s “Sea Song.” They’re a good match! Mick’s rendition flows with the song’s melodies and rhythms intuitively, exorcising the original's ghostly synth-and-piano lines into swells of guitar, organ and drums. A massive performance, within which Callahan and Billie float epically, with aplomb. Artwork by Lila & Belle Turner.

Previous covers in this series: Jerry Jeff Walker's "I Love You" with David Pajo, Yusuf/Cat Stevens' "Blackness of the Night" made with AZITA; Hank Williams Jr's "OD'd in Denver" made with Chavez's Matt Sweeney; Dave Rich's "I've Made Up My Mind" with Alasdair Roberts; The Other Years' "Red Tailed Hawk" made with Matt Kinsey; Billie Eilish's "Wish You Were Gay" with Sean O'Hagan; Steely Dan's "Deacon Blues" with Bill MacKay; and Smog's "Our Anniversary" with Dead Rider.