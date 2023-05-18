Bonnie Prince Billy, Codeine, billy woods, Bush Tetras & more playing Tubby’s Kingston 5th anniversary

Kingston, NY venue Tubby's is turning five this year, and to celebrate they've put together an impressive three-day party happening September 29 - October 1. Playing over the three days will be Bonnie Prince Billy, Armand Hammer, billy Woods, Elucid, Codeine, 75 Dollar Bill, Ono, William Parker, Nadah El-Shazly, Bitchin Bajas, Bush Tetras, Frankie Rose, Akai Solo, Zenizen, Weak Signal, Weeping Icon, Mountain Movers, P.E. (Pills + Eaters), Idle Ray, Water Damage, and more to be announced.

Friday and Saturday there will be two stages, and Sunday will be a block party. Early bird weekend passes ($200) go on sale May 24, and you can also get tickets for Sunday ($50) separately.