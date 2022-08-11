Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy covers Ramones’ “Outsider” ft. the late David Berman

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy has a new single, a wonderful cover of Ramones' "Outsider." His rendition of the Dee Dee-penned song, from Ramones' 1983 album Subterranean Jungle, turns it into a wanderin', lonesome cowboy ballad. It was recorded back in 2016 and features the late David Berman, as well as William Tyler, Chris Scruggs and drummer Pete Townsend (not to be confused with The Who's Pete Townshend). Listen below.

You can catch Bonnie 'Prince' Billy on tour starting this weekend, and he'll play the 2022 Brooklyn Folk Festival in October. All dates are listed below.

--

BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY - 2022 TOUR DATES

8/13/22 Woodstock Town Hall Theatre Woodstock VT*^

8/14/22 Nova Arts Keene NH*#%

8/15/22 the Shea Theatre Turners Falls MA*@

8/17/22 Mill No. 5 Lowell MA*~

8/18/22 Black Birch Kittery ME*!?

8/19/22 SPACE Portland ME*+

8/20/22 Brattle Theater Cambridge MA/

9/14/22 The Chapel San Francisco CA {}

9/15/22 The Chapel San Francisco CA>

9/16/22 Kuumbwa Jazz Santa Cruz CA&

9/17/22 Hubba Winery Paso Robles CA&

9/18/22 Henry Miller Library Big Sur CA&

10/23/22 Brooklyn Folk Festival Brooklyn NY

11/4/22 Channing-Murray Foundation Urbana, IL

11/5/22 Fitzgerald's Berwyn IL= early show

11/5/22 Fitzgerald's Berwyn IL= late show

11/6/22 Shelton Auditorium Indianapolis, IN

* with Footings

^ with Empath

# with Myriam Gendron

% with Party of the Sun

@ with A.P.I.E (Animal Piss Is Everywhere)

~ with Charlie Chronopoulos

! with Dead Gowns

{} with KidiBand

> with Ari Micich

? with Modern Fools

+ with Asa Irons

/ with Damon & Naomi

& with evicshen

= w/ Jon Langford