Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Jon Langford will go “song-for-song” on fall East Coast tour

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy will release a new album, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, in August, and he'll be on the road promoting it starting in July, including dates with Faun Fables, Myriam Gendron, and Laurel Premo. He'll also be playing Kingston venue Tubby's fifth anniversary in September.

He's just added a few fall dates with Mekons' Jon Langford, for shows where they will go "song-for-song," recreating a pandemic streaming show they played together. (You can watch an archive of that streaming show below.) Dates include NYC, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. The NYC shows are at Joe's Pub on November 16 with early and late shows.

All dates are listed below.

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - 2023 Tour Dates

7/11/23 Soiled Dove Denver CO w/ Faun Fables

7/12/23 Soiled Dove Denver CO w/ Faun Fables

7/13/23 The Armory Fort Collins CO w/ Faun Fables

7/14/23 Lulu's Downstairs Manitou Springs CO w/ Faun Fables

7/15/23 TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits) Basalt CO w/ Faun Fables

9/7/23 The Old Quarter Galveston TX w/ Myriam Gendron

9/8/23 The Old Quarter Galveston TX w/ Myriam Gendron

9/9/23 The Heights Theater Houston TX w/ Myriam Gendron

9/11/23 Lightnin' Bar Elgin TX w/ Myriam Gendron

9/12/23 Parish Austin TX w/ Myriam Gendron

9/13/23 Parish Austin TX w/ Myriam Gendron

9/14/23 The Texas Theatre Dallas TX w/ Myriam Gendron

9/15/23 Lonesome Rose San Antonio TX w/ Myriam Gendron

9/16/23 The Crowley Theatre Marfa TX w/ Myriam Gendron

9/29/23 Tubby's Kingston NY Tubby's 5th Anniversary

10/1/23 Theatre Rialto Montreal Quebec Canada w/ Beyries for POP Montreal International Music Festival

10/17/23 191 Toole Tuscon AZ w/ Laurel Premo

10/18/23 Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix AZ w/ Laurel Premo

10/19/23 Coconino Center for the Arts Flagstaff AZ w/ Laurel Premo

10/20/23 Fusion 708 Albuquerque NM w/ Laurel Premo

10/21/23 Taos Center for the Arts Taos NM w/ Laurel Premo

10/22/23 San Miguel Chapel Santa Fe NM w/ Laurel Premo

10/23/23 San Miguel Chapel Santa Fe NM w/ Laurel Premo

11/14/23 25 Carrick Pittsburgh PA

11/16/23 Joe's Pub, NYC w/ Jon Langford (EARLY SHOW)

11/16/23 Joe's Pub, NYC w/ Jon Langford (LATE SHOW)

11/17/23 at Philadelphia Ethical Society - Philadelphia, PA w/ Jon Langford

11/18/23 at Sixth and I - Washington, DC w/ Jon Langford

11/19/23 Jefferson Theatre Charlottesville VA