Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Matt Sweeney expand Superwolves tour, dates w/ Sleep, David Pajo, more

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Matt Sweeney will be taking Superwolves on tour soon with Emmett Kelly also in tow, and they've just announced a few more stops. Those include a three-night residency at Tivoli, NY's Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Theatre on December 18-20 where they'll be augmented by Slint's David Pajo (tickets).

Superwolves have lots of 2022 tour dates, including makeup shows with Jonathan Richman in Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Iowa City and Milwaukee, dates with Sleep in Denver, Colorado Spring, and Albuquerque, and more. Still no new NYC or Los Angeles shows.

All dates are listed, along with a stream of Superwolves, below.

You can get Superwolves on vinyl in the BV shop.

Matt Sweeney / Bonnie 'Prince' Billy / Emmett Kelly - 2021/2022 Superwolves Tour Dates

12/10/21 Castro Theater San Francisco CA

12/17/21– 12/19/21 Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Theatre Tivoli NY

02/21/22 Southgate House Revival Newport, KY#

02/22/22 Ballroom at 31 West Newark, OH#

02/23/22 Ninth Ward Buffalo, NY#

3/1/22 Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art Cleveland OH*

3/2/22 Constellation Chicago IL* Early + Late Show

3/3/22 Constellation Chicago IL* Early + Late Show

3/4/22 The Fitzgerald Theater Minneapolis MN*

3/6/22 The Englert Theatre Iowa City IA*

3/7/22 The Back Room at Colectivo Milwaukee WI^

4/18/22 Mission Ballroom Denver CO%

4/19/22 The Black Sheep Colorado Springs CO%

4/20/22 El Rey Theatre Albequerque NM%

* with Jonathan Richman

# with Powers/Rolin Duo

^ with Sam Wagster

% with Sleep