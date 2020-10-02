Bonnie Prince Billy, Sharon Van Etten, Deerhoof & more contribute to ‘Kin Campaigns’ benefit comp

You may recall that a couple years ago, bassist, composer, and loop pedal master CJ Boyd released Kin Ships, an four-disc album that featured a song recorded in every state in the U.S., with each one being a cover of a song by an artist from that state that he'd played shows with.

CJ has now released Kin Campaigns, which is "A compilation of covers, each supporting a progressive candidate running for US Congress in November. Curated by C.J. Boyd and featuring a tapestry of artists, this collection of songs benefits congressional campaigns who are not accepting corporate PAC money, and who are fighting for crucial policies like Medicare for All and The Green New Deal. Help expand the Squad by buying these tunes."

Kin Campaigns, which is out today for Bandcamp Friday, features two tracks from Will Oldham: one as Bonnie 'Prince' Billy covering Cat Power's "Woman" (ft. CJ and Sazi Thomas) and one as Will Oldham & C.J. Boyd's Quarantine Choir covering Jawbox's "Savory." It's also got Sharon Van Etten covering Blaze Foley's "Ooh Love," Deerhoof covering Adam Ant's "Goody Two Shoes," Aaron Roche covering Alanis Morissette's "Thank You," Cross Record covering Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game," as well as tracks featuring WHY?, Thor Harris, Karl Blau, OHMME, Benoit Pioulard, and more.

All sales from each track go to support their candidate until the election on November 3, and sales will be divided between the 17 candidates. After the election, all sales will go to Brand New Congress, a "non-profit organization helping working class people (AOC, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, etc.) run for office on a progressive platform without the help of corporate PAC money."

Purchase Kin Campaigns via Bandcamp, and you can listen to the album below, and see the tracklist, below.

Kin Campaigns Tracklist

1. Jolie Holland & Thor & Friends - Louisiana 1927 (Randy Newman) [supporting Adrienne Bell in Texas] 05:01

2. Jeremy Cunningham & Yoni Wolf - Gimme Some Truth (John Lennon) [supporting Ike McCorkle in Colorado] 03:13

3. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy ft. C.J. Boyd, Sazi Thomas - Woman (Cat Power) [supporting Paula Jean Swearengin in West Virginia] 03:29

4. Karima Walker ft. C.J. Boyd - There's a Rugged Road (Judee Sill) [supporting Cori Bush in Missouri] 03:47

5. Aaron Roche ft. DM Stith, Dasha Gold, Mick Rossi, Ches Smith - Thank You (Alanis Morissette) [supporting Marquita Bradshaw in Tennessee] 04:28

6. Cross Record - Wicked Game (Chris Isaak) [supporting Adam Christensen in Florida] 05:24

7. Benoit Pioulard - All the World is Green (Tom Waits) [supporting Rashida Tlaib in Michigan] 04:24

8. Hanna Benn - The Moon on a Daylit Sky (Aaron Embry) [supporting Jamaal Bowman in New York] 02:52

9. Leverage Models - Cracking (Suzanne Vega) [supporting Kali Barnett in Kansas] 02:55

10. Karl Blau ft. C.J. Boyd, Karima Walker, Tara Toms, Thor Harris, Shannon Fields - Your Next Bold Move (Ani Difranco) [supporting Beth Doglio in Washington] 06:19

11. OHMME - Jerks on the Loose (The Roches) [supporting Marie Newman in Illinois] 03:39

12. Deerhoof - Goody Two Shoes (Adam Ant) [supporting Qasim Rashid in Virginia] 03:15

13. Lung - Don’t Let It Bring You Down (Neil Young) [supporting Ed Markey in Massachusetts] 02:47

14. Peter and the Wolf ft. Karima Walker - December 1999 (Jolie Holland) [supporting Kara Eastman in Nebraska] 02:21

15. WHY? & Jeremy Cunningham ft. Josiah Wolf, Will Miller, Akenya Seymour, Sen Morimoto, KAINA - Ohio (CSNY) [supporting Nick Rubando in Ohio] 03:42

16. Will Oldham & C.J. Boyd's Quarantine Choir - Savory (Jawbox) [supporting Danyell Lanier in Oklahoma] 02:55

17. Sharon Van Etten - Ooh Love (Blaze Foley) [supporting Georgette Gómez in California] 04:14