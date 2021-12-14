Bonnie Raitt touring in 2022 with Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples & NRBQ

Bonnie Raitt has a new album, Just Like That..., on the way, and she'll be touring in 2022 in support of it. She has shows beginning in March and running through November, including a new leg of dates in May and June that are with Lucinda Williams, a well-matched double bill. "I’m excited to share the stage with Lucinda," Bonnie says. "Having been a fan from afar for years, it’s great that we’re finally getting to tour together next year. Can’t wait to hit the road!"

The dates with Lucinda include NYC shows at Beacon Theatre on June 21 and 22. Tickets to those, and all new dates, go on sale Friday, 12/17 at 9 AM local time, with various presales starting Thursday, 12/16 at 9 AM local time.

Bonnie's April shows are with NRBQ, and most of her July, August and September dates are with Mavis Staples, although venues for July onwards are currently TBA. See all dates below.

BONNIE RAITT: 2022 TOUR

Mar 28 2022 Gallo Center for the Arts Modesto, CA, United States *

Mar 30 2022 Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino Reno, NV, United States

Apr 12 2022 Kodak Center Rochester, NY, United States #

Apr 13 2022 Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY, United States #

Apr 15 2022 Palace Theatre Albany, NY, United States #

Apr 16 2022 Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH, United States #

Apr 18 2022 Flynn Center for Performing Arts Burlington, VT, United States #

Apr 22 2022 Foxwoods Resort Casino - Premier Theater Mashantucket, CT, United States #

Apr 23 2022 Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME, United States #

May 20 2022 The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort Tulsa, OK, United States %

May 21 2022 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN, United States %

May 23 2022 Robinson Center Little Rock, AR, United States %

May 26 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN, United States %

May 27 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN, United States %

May 29 2022 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN, United States %

Jun 01 2022 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC, United States %

Jun 03 2022 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta, GA, United States %

Jun 04 2022 Township Auditorium Columbia, SC, United States %

Jun 07 2022 Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) Durham, NC, United States %

Jun 10 2022 Wolf Trap Vienna, VA, United States %

Jun 11 2022 Wolf Trap Vienna, VA, United States %

Jun 15 2022 TD Pavilion at The Mann Philadelphia, PA, United States %

Jun 17 2022 Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA, United States %

Jun 18 2022 Tanglewood Music Center Lenox, MA, United States %

Jun 21 2022 Beacon Theatre New York, NY, United States %

Jun 22 2022 Beacon Theatre New York, NY, United States %

Jun 24 2022 Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE, United States %

Jun 25 2022 Pier Six Pavilion Baltimore, MD, United States %

Jul 19 2022 Cincinnati, OH, United States ^

Jul 20 2022 Huber Heights, OH, United States ^

Jul 22 2022 Detroit , MI, United States ^

Jul 23 2022 Interlochen, MI, United States ^

Jul 26 2022 Madison, WI, United States ^

Jul 27 2022 Highland Park, IL, United States

Jul 29 2022 Waite Park, MN, United States ^

Jul 30 2022 Sioux City, IA, United States ^

Aug 02 2022 Lincoln, NE, United States ^

Aug 03 2022 Cedar Rapids, IA, United States ^

Aug 05 2022 St. Louis, MO, United States ^

Aug 06 2022 Kansas City, MO, United States ^

Aug 09 2022 Salina, KS, United States ^

Aug 11 2022 Denver, CO, United States ^

Aug 13 2022 Salt Lake City, UT, United States ^

Aug 14 2022 Boise , ID, United States ^

Aug 17 2022 Walla Walla, WA, United States ^

Aug 19 2022 Seattle, WA, United States ^

Aug 20 2022 Seattle, WA, United States ^

Aug 22 2022 Bend, OR, United States ^

Aug 23 2022 Eugene, OR, United States ^

Aug 26 2022 Portland, OR, United States ^

Aug 27 2022 Jacksonville, OR, United States ^

Sep 17 2022 Napa, CA, United States ^

Sep 18 2022 Berkeley, CA, United States ^

Sep 20 2022 Paso Robles, CA, United States ^

Sep 22 2022 Santa Barbara, CA, United States ^

Sep 24 2022 Los Angeles, CA, United States ^

Sep 26 2022 San Diego, CA, United States ^

Sep 27 2022 San Diego, CA, United States ^

Sep 30 2022 Phoenix, AZ, United States ^

Oct 01 2022 Tucson, AZ, United States

Oct 04 2022 Albuquerque, NM, United States

Oct 05 2022 El Paso, TX, United States

Oct 07 2022 San Antonio, TX, United States

Oct 08 2022 Dallas , TX, United States

Nov 02 2022 Austin, TX, United States

Nov 04 2022 Houston, TX, United States

Nov 05 2022 New Orleans, LA, United States

Nov 08 2022 Jackson, MS, United States

Nov 09 2022 Birmingham, AL, United States

Nov 11 2022 Savannah, GA, United States

Nov 12 2022 St. Augustine, FL, United States

Nov 15 2022 Melbourne, FL, United States

Nov 16 2022 Ft. Lauderdale, FL, United States

Nov 18 2022 Sarasota, FL, United States

Nov 19 2022 Clearwater, FL, United States

* - w/ Maia Sharp

# - w/ NRBQ

% - w/ Lucinda Williams

^ - w/ Mavis Staples