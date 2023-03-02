Bonny Doon announce new LP & tour, share “Naturally”

Detroit trio Bonny Doon, who you may know from backing Waxahatchee on Saint Cloud, have announced their third album Let There Be Music, due June 16 via ANTI-. It's their first album for the label and you can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The album includes last year's "San Francisco" and they've just shared "Naturally," a breezy and wholesome track with an instrumental that falls somewhere between gentle surf-rock and folksy indie. “Naturally is a song where the musical development really mirrored the lyrical content, specifically the idea of leaning into a situation and letting it develop organically, in this case that of a relationship,” band member Bill Lennox explains. “The song began as a slow ballad and worked better as a more uptempo thing, and a certain sentiment only made sense when translated to French. It speaks to those kind of unexpected surprises we encounter when we surrender to the flow of things.” Listen to "Naturally" below.

Bonny Doon will be in Austin for SXSW this month, and have also announced West Coast dates in May. All dates below.

Bonny Doon, Let There Be Music loading...

Let There Be Music Tracklist

1. San Francisco

2. Naturally

3. Crooked Creek

4. Let There Be Music

5. Maybe Today

6. You Can’t Stay The Same

7. Roxanne

8. On My Mind

9. Fine Afternoon

10. Famous Piano

Bonny Doon -- 2023 Live Dates

3/11 - Detroit, MI - Outer Limits Lounge

3/14-17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

5/9 - Vista, CA - Booze Bros Brewing Co.

5/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

5/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

5/12 - Ojai, CA - Ojai Women’s Club